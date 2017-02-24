State Police complete investigation into suspect’s death

WELLS COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): The Indiana State Police in Fort Wayne have wrapped up an investigation into the death of a Craigville man while in police custody last month.

The ISP says police were called to a home in Craigville to help deal with 34-year-old Jason Schmidt, who had allegedly been “huffing” aerosol dusting spray and had shallow and labored breathing. When Wells County police tried to take the aerosol can from him, he fought back, and police had to use two tasers to subdue him.

He was taken to a hospital in Bluffton, and was able to walk into the emergency room with a deputy, but died about an hour after arriving.

Wells County Coroner Hilarie Gaskill ruled his death an accident due to cardiopulmonary arrest caused by Difluoroethane as a result of "huffing."