State Police arrest two for DeKalb County burglary

DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): Two men were arrested in DeKalb County on burglary and theft charges Tuesday.

According to the Indiana State Police, officers were called to the 1400 block of Sprott Street in Auburn shortly after 11am after a homeowner came home to find two men taking items from his home.

The men fled after he confronted them, but thanks to a description given to officers by the homeowner, police were able to track them down to a home on State Road 327 near Garrett.

25-year-old Erich Zumbaugh of Waterloo and 29-year-old Lucas Chalfant of Fort Wayne were both arrested. Zumbaugh also had warrants out for his arrest on drug and failure to appear charges.