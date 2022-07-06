State Officials Pondering Second Tax Refund While Some Have Not Received Their First

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): With Indiana lawmakers poised to authorize a second, $225 tax refund to taxpayers in a special session this month, some Hoosiers are still waiting for the $125 refunds promised late last year. As of June 22nd, Indiana had issued about $245.6 million in refunds, according to the Department of Revenue. That’s about 45% of the $545 million Gov. Eric Holcomb promised to return when he announced the move in December 2021.

According to Inside INdiana Business, about 1.5 million refunds have gone to 2 million residents, including combined refunds to married couples who filed their taxes jointly, according to the department. Holcomb’s administration estimated 4.3 million people would get refunds. Indiana’s Republican-dominated legislature is planning to take up Holcomb’s newest $1 billion dollar refund proposal in a special session starting July 25th.