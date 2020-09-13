State of Indiana reports 1,249 new cases of COVID-19, 1 death

INDIANAPOLIS (WOWO): The Indiana State Department of Health states there are 1,249 new positive cases of COVID-19 which occurred between August 27 and September 12.

There has been a total of 105,804 confirmed cases in the state of Indiana since the beginning of the pandemic.

The state reported more than 1.7 million COVID-19 tests have been conducted

The state also reported 1 new death, which occurred on September 11, bringing the total amount of deaths to 3,214.

The 7-day positivity rate for unique individuals is at 6.9 percent, while the cumulative rate is at 8.5 percent.

Another 35 Allen County residents have tested positive for COVID-19, with 23 confirmed PCR cases and 12 probable antigen cases, bringing the total to 5,618 cases and 185 deaths Sunday.

The Allen County case count now includes a total of 261 probable cases from antigen tests reported since July 28.

Because of delays in data reporting to and from the state, Allen County case counts may not always immediately match counts provided by the Indiana State Department of Health.

