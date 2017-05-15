State numbers show increase in Allen County opioid overdoses

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO): The rate of non-fatal emergency room visits due to opioid overdoses in Allen County more than doubled between 2014 and 2015.

That’s according to a new report from the Indiana State Department of Health released this morning as the state updates online profiles for each county to show the rising toll the national opioid epidemic is taking.

The profiles show a nearly 60 percent statewide increase in non-fatal E.R. visits due to opioid overdoses from 2011 to 2015, while opioid-related deaths went up an average of 3.5 percent each year.

See the data on a county-by-county level here.