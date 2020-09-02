State launching new guidelines for schools during pandemic

INDIANAPOLIS (AP): A new county-by-county rating of coronavirus risk that Indiana health officials say is aimed at helping school districts decide whether to keep students in classrooms is being met with reticence from some school leaders.

The color-coded system that is slated for public release Wednesday assigns scores to counties based on the number of new COVID-19 infections and local positivity rates. The new system comes a month after schools across the state began resuming in-person classes.

School districts, teachers, and families across Indiana have pleaded for the state to issue specific guidance based on COVID-19 infection rate thresholds since early in the summer.