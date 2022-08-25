State Launches $1,000 Tutor Grant Program

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO): Indiana fourth and fifth graders who scored below proficiency in both math and English/language arts on the ILEARN exams may qualify for $1,000 grants to help pay for tutoring. The Indiana Department of Education has announced the launch of Indiana Learns, a statewide grant program. Earlier this year, Governor Eric Holcomb signed House Enrolled Act 1251 to create a microgrant program for families that could provide additional learning support for students most impacted academically by the COVID-19 pandemic. According to Inside Indiana Business, IDOE has partnered with Indianapolis-based nonprofit The Mind Trust to operate the two-year program.

To qualify for an Indiana Learns tutoring grant, students must meet the following criteria:

• Legally reside in Indiana

• Be enrolled at a traditional public, charter or accredited non-public school

• Qualify for Federal Free or Reduced Lunch, and

• Have scored Below Proficiency in both math and English/language arts on ILEARN as a third or fourth grader in 2022.

Each student accepted to the program will receive $500 in their account. The students’ school will be encouraged to provide another $250 into the account, which will then be matched by the state. accounts.