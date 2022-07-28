State Housing Authority To Pause Rental Assistance Applications

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority announced earlier this week that it will “pause” accepting new applications for the Indiana Emergency Rental Assistance Program at 5 p.m. this Friday. According to a news release, “nearly all” federal funds allocated to the state have been requested. The state housing authority will continue to issue payments to already approved households and will keep processing applications currently in the queue. The rental assistance program so far has paid and obligated $365 million so far. According to the release, the agency estimates it has about $80 million in unobligated funding remaining. Hoosiers can sign up through www.indianahousingnow.org to receive updates if the Indiana Emergency Rental Assistance portal reopens.