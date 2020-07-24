State hits new record with 1,011 new positive COVID-19 cases

INDIANAPOLIS (WOWO): The Indiana State Department of Health reported 1,011 new positive cases of COVID-19 and four additional deaths on Friday.

That is up from 954 reported yesterday. Previously, 963 new positive cases were reported on July 27.

The deaths, which occurred between July 20 and 23, grow the state’s death toll to 2,687. Total positive cases are now above 60,000 at 60,598. Overall, 678,749 Hoosiers have been tested.

More data is available on the state’s coronavirus dashboard here.

In Allen County, the health department reported another death and 32 new positive cases. That brings the death toll to 150, and total positive cases to 3,279.

The state and county numbers may not match due to delays in private lab reporting to the state.