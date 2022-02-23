State Handgun Legislation Set For Hearing Wednesday

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO): The Indiana Senate is taking up a bill today to eliminate firearms carry permits in Indiana, despite the fact that Republican members’ own constituent surveys are heavily against the move. According to The Journal Gazette, the bill’s Senate sponsor – Sen. Eric Koch, R-Bedford – did not want to comment on other lawmakers’ surveys.

House Bill 1077 is set for a hearing today in the Senate Judiciary Committee and would allow anyone age 18 or older to carry a handgun in public except for reasons such as having a felony conviction, facing a restraining order from a court or having a dangerous mental illness. Supporters argue the permit requirement undermines Second Amendment protections by forcing law-abiding citizens to undergo police background checks.