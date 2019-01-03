State graduation rates up

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The state’s graduation rate is up, and most area school districts are matching pace.

The Indiana Department of Education says the 2018 state graduation rate was 88.1%. That’s up almost a full percentage point from 2017.

The graduation rate for Fort Wayne Community Schools fell almost 3 full points to 86.4%. The highest rates were at Northrop, Snider, and Wayne High Schools, all at above 90%, while South Side saw an 81% graduation rate, and North Side’s rate was just under 76%.

Northwest Allen County and Southwest Allen County Schools both boasted graduation rates of around 96%, while East Allen County Schools had an average of 88%.

