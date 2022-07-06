State Fair unveils new food options

INDIANAPOLIS (Inside Indiana Business): The Indiana State Fair has unveiled a list of 22 new food and beverage items that will be offered when the fair opens at the end of the month. Organizers say the new treats are on top of the 140+ different food stands already offered.

The 2022 Indiana State Fair returns July 29 through August 21. It’s closed Mondays & Tuesdays.

Here’s a list of the new food options: