State Fair unveils new food options

INDIANAPOLIS (Inside Indiana Business): The Indiana State Fair has unveiled a list of 22 new food and beverage items that will be offered when the fair opens at the end of the month. Organizers say the new treats are on top of the 140+ different food stands already offered.
The 2022 Indiana State Fair returns July 29 through August 21. It’s closed Mondays & Tuesdays.
Here’s a list of the new food options:
- Bison Lettuce Wrap (Offered by Red Frazier Bison) – Butter Lettuce filled with ground bison, sweet onion, water chestnut, ginger, carrot, soy, hoisin sauce.
- Flamin’ Hot Cheetos walking taco (Offered by Meatball Factory LLC) – Flamin’ Hot Cheetos crushed in the bag with taco meat, shredded lettuce, shredded cheese, pico de gallo and sour cream.
- Carmel Corn (Offered by Sun King) – It’s the official 2022 Indiana State Fair beer. Sun King partnered with Indy-based gourmet popcorn company Just Pop In to create the unique adult beverage.
- Pickle Pizza (Offered by Swains Concessions) – Homemade dough with a dill ranch sauce topped with mozzarella cheese, dill seasoning and dill pickles.
- Deep Fried Brownies (Offered by R&W Concessions) – Brownies dipped in funnel cake batter, deep fried then topped with powdered sugar with a drizzle of chocolate syrup for chocolate lovers’ taste buds.
- Deep Fried Cheese Stick (Offered by R&W Concessions) – Mozzarella cheese dipped in corn dog batter then deep fried to a golden brown.
- Peach Shake Up (Offered by R&W Concessions) – Fresh lemons, sugar, ice, and water along with peach flavoring for a great summertime taste.
- Iced Mocha Coffee Float (Offered by Hooks Drug Store Museum) – Hand dipped ice cream on top of a chocolate flavored iced coffee, topped with a choice of whipped cream and a cherry.
- Boba Fun Cup (Offered by Goodwin’s Pork-N-More) – Vanilla ice cream layered with strawberry boba balls, sliced strawberries and gummi bears
- Nitro Fuel (Offered by Goodwin’s Pork-N-More) – Fresh Brewed Lipton Iced Tea mixed with our Blue Raspberry Lemon Twister.
- State Fair Charcuterie Board (Offered by Urick Concessions) – Charcuterie, but make it fair themed. We’ve swapped out the traditional cheeses, meats, and nuts for mini funnel cakes, mini corn dogs, saltwater taffy, cotton candy, caramel corn and popcorn corn topped with a sprinkle of colored candies.
- State Fair Mary (Offered by Urick Concessions) – A 24 oz Bloody Mary topped with all the State Fair treats – like waffle fries, deep fried cheese curds, deep fried mac-n-cheese, mini corn dogs, bacon, fried pickles and a BBQ pulled pork slider.
- The Original Cowpie (Offered by Indiana Ribeye) – It’s a chocolate chip cookie with creamy vanilla ice cream in the center and another chocolate chip cookie to top it off!
- Vegan Nachos (Offered by Black Leaf Vegan) – All vegan nachos are loaded with tortilla chips, plant based meat, coleslaw, pico de gallo, and cheese, topped with our creamy ranch, guacamole sauce and sweet teriyaki.
- Pretzel Nacho Bites (Offered by Wilson Concessions) – Pretzel bites covered in nacho cheese, sour cream, jalapenos, and bacon bits.
- Mexican Street Corn in a Cup (Offered by Wilson Concessions) – It is made up of roasted sweet corn, mayonnaise, hot sauce, cheese, and Mexican spices.
- New Crispy Chicken Sandwich (Offered by Wilson Concessions) – It’s a crispy chicken breast on a bun with your choice of toppings (lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion, mayo, mustard).
- Lemon Shake Up Canned Cocktail (Offered by Hi and Mighty) – Made by Hi & Mighty, a new craft spirits distillery on the Indiana State Fairgrounds.
- Pit-tatoes (Offered by Indiana Pork Producers Association) – Pit-Tatoes, pulled pork, shredded cheddar cheese, jalapeños, and sour cream.
- Mint Cookie Milkshake (Offered by American Dairy Association Indiana Inc.) – Mint Cookie Milkshake served with crumbled Girl Scout Thin Mint Cookies.
- Quick Quesadilla (Offered by American Dairy Association Indiana Inc.). Served with Indiana’s own Red Gold Salsa!
- Mac Diggity Corn Dog (Offered by Gobble Gobble Food Truck) The Mac Diggity Corn Dog is an old favorite of our Mac Daddy with a twist…it’s on a Corn Dog!