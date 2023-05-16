State fair to feature Indiana local farmers

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO): The Indiana State Fair and Corteva Agriscience announced list of feature farmers at the 2023 Indiana State Fair.

In its eighth year, this popular program celebrates and helps put a face on Hoosier agriculture by connecting consumers with fellow Hoosiers who grow the food they eat.

Eighteen farm organizations represent a variety of regions throughout the state, showcasing different agricultural products and stories throughout the 18-day State Fair, July 28 – Aug. 20.

Visitors to the Indiana State Fair can attend a live chat at 2:30 p.m. in the Glass Barn with a Featured Farmer every day of the Fair. There are also many other opportunities to talk with that day’s Featured Farm family and learn about their operation.

Here is the complete list of featured farmers, farm products and their home counties: