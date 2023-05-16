State fair to feature Indiana local farmers

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO): The Indiana State Fair and Corteva Agriscience announced list of feature farmers at the 2023 Indiana State Fair.
In its eighth year, this popular program celebrates and helps put a face on Hoosier agriculture by connecting consumers with fellow Hoosiers who grow the food they eat.
Eighteen farm organizations represent a variety of regions throughout the state, showcasing different agricultural products and stories throughout the 18-day State Fair, July 28 – Aug. 20.
Visitors to the Indiana State Fair can attend a live chat at 2:30 p.m. in the Glass Barn with a Featured Farmer every day of the Fair. There are also many other opportunities to talk with that day’s Featured Farm family and learn about their operation.
Here is the complete list of featured farmers, farm products and their home counties:
- Friday, July 28 – Hill Farms (Swine), Hancock County
- Saturday, July 29 – Hackman Family Farm Market (Melons), Jackson County
- Sunday, July 30 – Morgan Brothers, LLC (Corn, Soybeans, Wheat), Vermillion County
- Wednesday, Aug. 2 – Risin’ Creek Creamery (Goats, Cheese), Morgan County
- Thursday, Aug. 3 – Groth Farms (Corn, Soybeans), Randolph County
- Friday, Aug. 4 – Marble Hill Farm (Sheep, Wool), Monroe County
- Saturday, Aug. 5 – Able Acres Polled Herefords (Beef, Corn, Soybeans), Montgomery County
- Sunday, Aug. 6 – Howard Swine Farm (Swine), Cass County
- Wednesday, Aug. 9 – Country Meadows Farm (Dairy, Beef, Goats, Sheep, Chickens), Steuben County
- Thursday, Aug.10 – Scherle Tree Farm (Christmas Trees), Dubois County
- Friday, Aug. 11 – Estes Dairy (Dairy), Shelby County
- Saturday, Aug. 12 – K-Brothers Inc. (Soybeans, Tomatoes), Cass County
- Sunday, Aug. 13 – Carterly Farm (Dairy), Boone County
- Aug. 16 – Cornucopia Farm (Pumpkins, Produce, Farmers Market, Corn, Soybeans, Flowers, Agritourism), Washington County
- Thursday, Aug. 17 – Whaley Farms Partnership (Corn, Soybeans, Alfalfa, Cattle), Newton County
- Friday, Aug. 18 – At Ease Orchard (Apples, Bees), Hancock County
- Saturday, Aug. 19 – Dutch Country Organics (Eggs), LaGrange County
- Sunday, Aug. 20 – Sunset Ridge Berries and Blooms (Flowers, Strawberries, Pumpkins, Agritourism), Owen County