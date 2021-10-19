State crosses one million COVID-19 cases

INDIANAPOLIS (WOWO): Indiana reached an unfortunate milestone yesterday.

The Hoosier State recorded its one-millionth coronavirus case, according to data from the Indiana State Department of Health. That’s about 15% of the state’s total population of 6.7-million, with 12% of those cases – about 120,000 – coming from northeast Indiana.

The state dashboard says nearly 16,000 Hoosiers have died from the virus. Daily tracking of statewide cases seems to be on a downward trend.

Find a link to all of the data here.