State, county report record daily number of COVID-19 cases

INDIANAPOLIS (WOWO): The Indiana Department of Health reported 3,649 new positive cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, setting a new daily record.

The department says this includes an historic load of negative labs that resulted in 148 tested individuals and another 1,351 historical tests added to today’s numbers.

The state also reported 33 additional deaths, which occurred between Aug. 20 and Oct. 28. The death toll also surpassed 4,000 people per Thursday’s report.

The 7 Day positivity rate among unique individuals is 14 percent. A total of 1,733 people are hospitalized in the state due to COVID-19.

You can view more data on Indiana coronavirus numbers here.

Meanwhile, the Allen County Department of Health reported a record number of new daily positive cases with 243.

Updates on the county’s numbers can be found here.