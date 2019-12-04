State changing school grading system

INDIANAPOLIS (WOWO): School districts will no longer be graded by Indiana on an A-to-F scale, thanks to a new federal measure being adopted by the state.

There was widespread criticism of the grading system last year from critics, who called it confusing. The state graded schools on test scores and on a new federal formula that met new requirements.

Chalkbeat.org reports the new federal ranking system will categorize schools as “exceeding,” “meeting,” “approaching,” or “not meeting” expectations. State

Superintendent Jennifer McCormick has pushed for the state to rely solely on the federal measure, which many say is tougher on schools, while state lawmakers have said they prefer a more Indiana-focused approach rather than a federal one.