State Board of Ed votes on full funding for virtual students

INDIANAPOLIS (Press Release): The Indiana State Board of Education met virtually today for its September business meeting.

Board members voted for the Board’s executive director to take action to modify the state tuition support rule to ensure full anticipated funding for students receiving virtual education due to COVID-19.

After discussions with education stakeholders across the state, it was determined that moving the fall average daily membership (ADM) count date was not the best way to assure appropriate funding levels. ADM dates of September 18, 2020 and February 1, 2021 remain in place.

Executive Order 20-05 allows agency heads to modify rules during the public health emergency. The Board voted for executive director Brian Murphy to modify the state tuition support rule to ensure students who are receiving virtual instruction due to COVID-19 would be funded at the appropriate level. Students reported in the February 2020 ADM as attending school in-person who are reported in the September 2020 ADM as attending school virtually due to COVID-19 will be funded as though attending school in-person.

Students reported in the February 2020 ADM as attending school virtually who are also reported in the September 2020 ADM as attending school virtually will continue to be funded at the 85% level. School corporations that were delivering 100% virtual instruction at the time of the February 2020 ADM will continue to receive 85% of full tuition support for their students.

The Board will hold its next meeting on October 7, 2020.