State Board considering changes to school grading system

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO): The State Board of Education is looking at possible changes to how schools are graded.

The board advanced changes to the state’s “A to F” formula that proposes an “on-track” indicator for high schools. It would focus on whether freshman students, by the end of their first year, would have at least 10 course credits and not fail more than one class in either English, math, science or social studies.

The Journal Gazette reports that changes need to be made to accountability rules to align with new state and federal guidelines, but some educators are already against the proposal, which will see a public comment period in April before a final vote.