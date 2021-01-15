State Bar Association to offer free legal advice Monday

INDIANA (WOWO): If you need a lawyer, you can talk to one for free on Monday.
The Indiana State Bar Association is holding their once-a-year “Talk to a Lawyer Today” program this Monday, statewide.
Each consultation with a licensed attorney is over the phone, completely free, and lasts 15 to 20 minutes. Topics can include the following:
- Bankruptcy
- Child support
- Complaints again a city
- Contract disputes
- Divorce
- Employment issues
- Healthcare
- Immigration
- Landlord-tenant issues
- Long-term care facilities
- Mental health treatment
- School law
- Small claims
- Social security
- Wills and estates
In Allen County, the program will run from 9 am to 4 pm Monday at 260-407-0917. You can find your local county’s details at this website.