State Bar Association to offer free legal advice Monday

Darrin Wright


INDIANA (WOWO): If you need a lawyer, you can talk to one for free on Monday.

The Indiana State Bar Association is holding their once-a-year “Talk to a Lawyer Today” program this Monday, statewide.

Each consultation with a licensed attorney is over the phone, completely free, and lasts 15 to 20 minutes. Topics can include the following:

  • Bankruptcy
  • Child support
  • Complaints again a city
  • Contract disputes
  • Divorce
  • Employment issues
  • Healthcare
  • Immigration
  • Landlord-tenant issues
  • Long-term care facilities
  • Mental health treatment
  • School law
  • Small claims
  • Social security
  • Wills and estates

In Allen County, the program will run from 9 am to 4 pm Monday at 260-407-0917. You can find your local county’s details at this website.

