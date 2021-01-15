State Bar Association to offer free legal advice Monday

INDIANA (WOWO): If you need a lawyer, you can talk to one for free on Monday.

The Indiana State Bar Association is holding their once-a-year “Talk to a Lawyer Today” program this Monday, statewide.

Each consultation with a licensed attorney is over the phone, completely free, and lasts 15 to 20 minutes. Topics can include the following:

Bankruptcy

Child support

Complaints again a city

Contract disputes

Divorce

Employment issues

Healthcare

Immigration

Landlord-tenant issues

Long-term care facilities

Mental health treatment

School law

Small claims

Social security

Wills and estates

In Allen County, the program will run from 9 am to 4 pm Monday at 260-407-0917. You can find your local county’s details at this website.