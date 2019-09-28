“State Baby Shower” set for IU Fort Wayne next month

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Infant mortality is a big problem in Indiana, especially in Fort Wayne.

That’s why the Indiana State Medical Association Alliance and the Fort Wayne Medical Society will be holding a special “state baby shower” at the Fort Wayne IU Medical School next month.

“We’re going to go around the state to all of the various medical schools and promote safe sleeping,” ISMA-A President Dawn Davis explains. “A baby should sleep alone in its crib, on its back.”

Improper sleeping setups are one of the five leading causes of infant mortality. Indiana has the 7th highest infant mortality rate in the country. Fort Wayne has the 4th highest rate in the state.

The event will be October 23rd from 11:30am to 1pm at Indiana University’s Fort Wayne medical school campus.