State announces Accelerated Learning grants

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Five Allen County organizations will get a share of more than $122-million in state grant funds to help accelerate student learning this summer and beyond.

Governor Eric Holcomb and the Indiana Department of Education announced the money, coming from the state’s new Student Learning Recovery Grant Program, will serve students in 83 of Indiana’s 92 counties.

Local groups getting funding include $2.6-million awarded to the Central Indiana Educational Service Center, nearly $677,000 for Junior Achievement of Northern Indiana, and more than $3-million going to Vincennes University.

Click here for the full list of recipients.