State, Allen County report another record number of COVID-19 cases

INDIANAPOLIS (WOWO): The Indiana Department of Health reported a record 5,156 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday.

The department also reported 31 additional deaths which occurred between Oct. 10 and Nov. 10. That pushes the state’s death toll 4,512.

The 7-day positivity rate among unique individuals now stands at 19.9 percent, with total cases at 224,374.

Hospitalizations also climbed to a record 2,544.

You can view more numbers on the state’s coronavirus dashboard here.

Meanwhile, the Allen County Department of Health reported 409 new positive cases, also a record, and four additional deaths. The death toll now stands at 250, with a total of 12,413 positive cases since the pandemic began.