State adds 793 new positive COVID-19 cases and 8 additional deaths

INDIANAPOLIS (WOWO): The Indiana State Department reported 793 new positive cases of COVID-19 and eight additional deaths Saturday.

That marks an increase from 748 new positive cases reported on Friday. The deaths, which occurred between July 9 and 10, push the state’s death toll to 2,563. Total positive cases are now above 51,000 at 51,079. Overall, 558,146 Hoosiers have been tested. The total positive rate increased a tenth to 9.2 percent.

You can view more numbers via the state’s coronavirus dashboard here.

Meanwhile, the Allen County Department of Health reported 37 new positive cases. That brings the total to 2,938 positive cases. The death toll was unchanged at 132.

As a reminder, the county and state numbers may not align due to delays in private lab reporting to the state.