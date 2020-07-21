State adds 734 new positive cases of COVID-19 and 20 additional deaths

INDIANAPOLIS (WOWO): The Indiana State Department of Health reported 734 new positive cases of COVID-19 and 20 additional deaths Tuesday.

The deaths, which occurred between July 6 and 20, push the state’s death toll to 2,652. That is also the most deaths reported in a single day since 21 back on June 27. Positive cases are up from 658 reported yesterday, and now stand at 57,916 in total. Overall, 644,805 Hoosiers have been tested for the virus.

More numbers can be found on the state’s coronavirus dashboard here.