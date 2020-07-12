State adds 560 new positive COVID-19 cases and 4 additional deaths

INDIANAPOLIS (WOWO): The Indiana State Department of Health reported 560 new positive cases of COVID-19 and four additional deaths Sunday.

Sunday’s 560 new positive cases are a sharp drop from 793 reported Saturday. The deaths, which occurred between July 10 and 11, push the state’s death toll to 2,567. Total positive cases are now at 51,612. The total positive rate did drop a tenth to 9.1 percent. As of Sunday, 564,547 Hoosiers have been tested for the virus.

You can view more numbers on the state’s coronavirus dashboard here.

In Allen County, the health department reported 18 new positive cases and one new death. Total positive cases now stand at 2,956, while the death toll is now at 133.