State adds 511 new positive cases, 10 additional deaths due to COVID-19

INDIANAPOLIS (WOWO): The Indiana State Department of Health reported 511 new positive cases and 10 additional deaths due to COVID-19 on Wednesday.

The deaths, which happened between May 29 and June 2, push the state’s death toll to 2,032. That number is down from 46 yesterday. The 511 new positive cases, up from 430 yesterday, push total positive cases to 35,712.

A total of 277,815 Hoosiers have been tested for the virus. However, the infection rate dropped another tenth to 12.9 percent.

You can view more numbers on the state’s dashboard here.

Meanwhile in Allen County, another two residents have died, pushing the death toll to 75. A total of 49 people also tested positive, growing total positive cases to 1,692.

The state and county numbers may not align due to delays in private lab reporting to the state.