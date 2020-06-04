State adds 452 new positive COVID-19 cases, 20 additional deaths

INDIANAPOLIS (WOWO): The Indiana State Department of Health reported 452 new positive cases and 20 additional deaths due to COVID-19 Thursday.

The deaths, which occurred between May 2 and June 3, push the state’s death toll to 2,052. The 452 new positive cases, down from 511 yesterday, push total positive cases to 36,096.

A total of 285,234 Hoosiers have been tested for the virus. However, the infection rate dropped two-tenths to 12.7 percent.

You can view more data on the state’s dashboard here.