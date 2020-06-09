State adds 430 new positive COVID-19 cases and 23 additional deaths

INDIANAPOLIS (WOWO): The Indiana State Department of Health reported 430 new positive cases and 23 additional deaths due to COVID-19 Tuesday.

The deaths, which happened between May 31 and June 8, push the state’s death toll to 2,158. Total positive cases are now above 38,000 at 38,033.

A total of 315,390 Hoosiers have been tested. The infection rate dropped a tenth from Monday to 12.1 percent.

You can view more data on the state’s dashboard here.

The Allen County Department of Health reports 40 residents tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of positive cases to 1,932. The death toll also increased by one to 82.