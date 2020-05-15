State adds 42 additional deaths, 614 positive cases of COVID-19

INDIANAPOLIS (WOWO): The Indiana State Department of Health reported 42 additional deaths and 614 new positive cases from COVID-19 on Friday.

The deaths, which occurred between May 5 and May 14, push the state’s death toll to 1,550. Total positive cases are at 26,655. A total of 165,448 Hoosiers have been tested for the virus.

You can view more data on the state’s dashboard here.

Meanwhile in Allen County, the department of health reports 41 new positive cases, pushing the total to 957. The death toll was unchanged at 64.

As a reminder, the county and state numbers may not match up due to delays in private lab reporting to the state.