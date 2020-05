INDIANAPOLIS (WOWO):The Indiana State Department of Health reported 38 additional deaths and 581 new positive cases of COVID-19 Wednesday.

The deaths, which happened between May 3 and May 19, grow the state’s death toll to 1,716. A total of 29,274 Hoosiers have tested positive. 195,738 Hoosiers have been tested for the virus.

You can view more numbers on the state’s dashboard here.