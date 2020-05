INDIANAPOLIS (WOWO): The Indiana State Department of Health says 38 more Hoosiers died and another 409 tested positive from COVID-19 in numbers released on Wednesday.

The deaths, which occurred between April 22 and May 12, push the state’s death toll to 1,482. Total positive cases are now at 25,473.

In total, 154,083 Hoosiers have been tested for the virus.

You can view the state’s full dashboard with more data here.