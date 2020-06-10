State adds 339 new positive COVID-19 cases and 15 additional deaths

INDIANAPOLIS (WOWO): The Indiana State Department of Health reported 339 new positive cases of COVID-19 and 15 additional deaths Wednesday.

The deaths, which happened between May 24 and June 9, grow the state’s death toll to 2,173. Total positive cases are at 38,337.

A total of 320,094 Hoosiers have been tested for the virus, with the infection rate dropping another tenth of a percent to 12 percent.

You can view more data on the state’s dashboard here.

In Allen County, the health department reported 42 new positive cases and another death, bringing the total to 1,979 cases and 83 deaths.

The county and state numbers may not match due to delays in private lab reporting to the state.