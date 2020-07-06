State adds 330 new positive COVID-19 cases and 5 additional deaths

INDIANAPOLIS (WOWO): The Indiana State Department of Health reported 330 new positive COVID-19 cases and five additional deaths Monday.

That ends a run of three straight days with new positive cases above 500 in the state. The deaths, which happened between July 3 and 5, grow the state’s death toll to 2,505.

Total positive cases are now at 48,331, with 526,592 Hoosiers tested for the virus overall.

You can view more numbers on the state’s coronavirus dashboard here.

In Allen County, the health department reported another two deaths and 35 new positive cases. That pushes the death toll to 131 and total positive cases to 2,825.

As a reminder, the state and county numbers may not match up due to delays in private lab reporting to the state.