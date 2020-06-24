State adds 281 new positive cases of COVID-19 and 9 additional deaths

INDIANAPOLIS (WOWO): The Indiana State Department of Health reported 281 new positive cases of COVID-19 and nine additional deaths Wednesday.

The number of new positive cases is down from 331 reported Tuesday. The deaths, which occurred between June 9 and June 22, grow the state’s death toll to 2,386.

There are now 43,140 positive cases total, with 431,883 Hoosiers tested for the virus.

More data is available on the state’s coronavirus dashboard here.

Meanwhile in Allen County, the health department reported another death and 30 new positive cases. That brings the death toll to 98 and total positive cases to 2,487.

The state and county numbers may not align due to delays in private lab reporting to the state.