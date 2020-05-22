State adds 27 deaths, 493 new positive cases of COVID-19

INDIANAPOLIS (WOWO): The Indiana State Department of Health reported 27 additional deaths and 493 new positive cases of COVID-19 Friday.

The deaths, which happened between May 6 and May 21, push the state’s death toll to 1,791. A total of 30,409 Hoosiers have tested positive. 208,561 Hoosiers have been tested for the virus.

You can view more numbers on the state’s dashboard here.

Meanwhile in Allen County, the department of health reported 54 new positive cases to 1,182. The death toll was unchanged at 65.

The state and county numbers may not align due to delays in private lab reporting to the state.