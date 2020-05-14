State adds 26 additional deaths, 634 new positive cases of COVID-19

INDIANAPOLIS (WOWO): The Indiana State Department of Health reported 26 additional deaths and 634 new positive cases of COVID-19 Thursday.

The deaths, which happened between May 7 and May 13, push the state’s death toll to 1,508. Total positive cases are now at 26,053. A total of 160,239 Hoosiers have been tested.

You can view more stats on the state’s dashboard here.

Meanwhile in Allen County, the department of health reports 32 new positive cases, pushing the total to 916. The death toll went up by 1 to 64.

The state and county numbers may not align due to delays in private lab reporting to the state.