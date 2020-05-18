State adds 14 additional deaths, 492 new positive cases of COVID-19

INDIANAPOLIS (WOWO): The Indiana State Department of Health reported 14 additional deaths and 492 new positive cases of COVID-19 Monday.

The deaths, which occurred between May 15 and May 17, grow the state’s death toll to 1,621. A total of 28,255 Hoosiers have tested positive. 183,912 Hoosiers have been tested for the virus.

You can view more data on the state’s dashboard here.

In Allen County, positive cases surpassed 1,000 to 1,023 after 41 new cases. The death toll was unchanged at 65.

The state and county numbers may not align due to delays in private lab reporting to the state.