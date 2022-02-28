Starbucks location to open at Southtown Centre

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A Starbucks will open at Southtown Centre as part of a public-private partnership.

Mayor Tom Henry announced Monday that the coffee chain is one of two new developments planned for southeast Fort Wayne. The City of Fort Wayne’s Community Development Division partnered with Birmingham, Michigan-based real estate developer The Elia Group to close on two land sales for the project.

The Elia Group plans to build two commercial buildings on the property located along U.S. 27. One 2,225 square foot building will be leased by Starbucks, while another approximately 5,000 square foot building will be constructed to the east. That will likely be used for general retail.

Construction is set to begin later this year.

Sturges Property Group and the Fort Wayne Redevelopment Commission also partnered on the project.