STAR Bank Appoints New President

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): One of the largest banks in Northeast Indiana has some new leadership. Fort Wayne-based STAR Financial Bank has named Kevin Wright to the role of president, working out of the bank’s Indianapolis location. Wright has served as senior vice president of STAR’s commercial banking division since 2018. STAR tells Inside Indiana Business that Wright will continue to lead its commercial banking team, as well as oversee the human resources and marketing departments. Wright has been with the company since 2008 and currently serves on the board of STAR Financial Group, the holding company for STAR Financial Bank. Former President Tom Wright will serve as vice chairman of STAR Financial Bank.