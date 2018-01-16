Stanley Cup to appear at Fort Wayne Komets game

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The holy grail of pro hockey is coming to Fort Wayne.

The Fort Wayne Komets will be holding a “Hall of Fame weekend” March 10th and 11th to honor the team’s 66-year history, and March 11th will feature an extra special guest: the Stanley Cup.

The News-Sentinel reports its handler, Phil Pritchard from the Hockey Hall of Fame, will be in town to honor former Komets goalie Chuck Adamson, who was the first Fort Wayne goalie, and among the first in the old International Hockey League to wear a mask. That mask will soon go on display in the Hall of Fame itself.

The Stanley Cup is the championship trophy awarded annually to the winners of the National Hockey League playoffs. It’s the oldest existing trophy to be awarded to a professional sports franchise, and features the inscriptions of the names of each winner over the years.