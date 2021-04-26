Standoff suspect in jail on multiple felony charges

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Felony charges are now filed against a man who held police at bay on the city’s south side.

26 year old Jose Gallegos Cruz has been charged with possession and dissemination of child pornography including possession of child pornography of those under 12 years old following a search warrant stemming from an investigation by the Internet Crimes Against Children Task force.

Cruz had been hospitalized for observation follwing a standoff with Indiana State and Fort Wayne Police on April 15.