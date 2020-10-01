Standoff in Kosciusko County ends peacefully after SWAT deployed

KOSCIUSKO CO, Ind. (WOWO): A late morning standoff between law enforcement and a barricaded suspect ended peacefully.

Officials say that shortly before 11:00 A.M., 27 year old Quincy Akeem Jenkins entered a utility vehicle owned by crews who were replacing a utility pole near CR 700 South and CR 425 West. He then exited that vehicle and ran away, removing his clothes as he ran.

Jenkins attempted to gain entry to a home nearby, but failed after crews notified the occupant not to answer the door. He ran to an adjacent home and forced entry through a back window.

Jenkins released a small dog through the front door, but refused police orders to come out. The SWAT team was deployed, and officers sent a robot in the back door of the residence and were able to communicate with Jenkins via the robot. He agreed to come out and was taken into custody. Police transported him to the hospital for observation and say formal charges are pending.