Stand off ends with man in custody

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A man is now in custody after a standoff with police.

Saturday evening, officers with the Fort Wayne Police Department responded to the 8000 block of Hessen Castle Road for a domestic battery investigation. When officers arrived, they were informed that an armed man was inside the residence.

The man refused to come out and was threatening suicide. Officers noticed the man was holding a firearm.

A short time later, the man came out of the residence unarmed and was taken into custody.