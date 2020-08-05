Stabbing at a Fort Wayne Hotel leaves one person seriously injured

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne Police are investigating a stabbing at an extended-stay hotel on the city’s north side that left one person seriously hurt.

Police and Medics were called to the Hawthorne Suites in the 49-hundred block of Lima Road near I-69 at about 8-30 and found the victim suffering from a stab wound.

Our Partners in News at ABC-21 report the person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. The motive for the stabbing and suspect information are undetermined at this point. The condition of the victim is unknown.