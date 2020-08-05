UPDATED: Stabbing at a Fort Wayne Hotel leaves one person seriously injured

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne Police are investigating a Wednesday stabbing at an extended-stay hotel on the city’s north side that left one person seriously hurt.

Police and medics were called to the Hawthorne Suites in the 4900 block of Lima Road near I-69 at about 8:30 a.m. and found the victim suffering from a stab wound.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital with serious injuries.

Police are interviewing a person of interest at this time. If you have any information, please call police at 427-1201 or Crime Stoppers at 436-STOP.

An investigation is still ongoing.