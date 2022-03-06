St. Pete Recap

This week’s episode: A recap of the season-opening Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg won by Scott McLaughlin for his first IndyCar victory. Plus, a look at the results from the IndyCar fan survey, the new engine regulations are pushed back to 2024 and Ed Carpenter returns to race all the ovals in 2022.

New Track Record is a weekly show where hosts Caleb Hatch and Justin Kenny bring you the latest news and rumors on the sport of IndyCar racing. From race-by-race breakdowns to the hottest off-season rumors, this is the place to keep you in the know.

