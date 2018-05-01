St. Joseph Hospital to end maternity care services

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A hospital in downtown Fort Wayne will no longer offer maternity care.

St. Joseph Hospital has spent more than a hundred years helping parents give birth, but that ends next week. The Journal Gazette reports that the Lutheran Health Network will be consolidating its labor and delivery services at Dupont and Lutheran hospitals respectively, making Sunday the last day planned births will happen at St. Joe, with exceptions made for emergency births.

The move comes as the Network plans on eventually replacing St. Joe with a new downtown hospital, as announced back in September. Construction on that new hospital is expected to start this year.