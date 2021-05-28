St. Joe Foundation awards over $500,000 in health and wellness grants

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Local nonprofit and grassroots organizations in and around Fort Wayne will be getting a share of more than $500,000 in grants from the St. Joseph Community Health Foundation.

Nearly $463,000 will go toward needs in four impact areas: Refugees & Immigrants, Food Insecurity & Nutrition, Prenatal & Infant Care, and Access to Health & Wellness.

The rest will go to agencies providing COVID-19 vaccinations for vulnerable populations. A full list of recipients is below:

· Amani Family Services: $50,000 for programming in the Family Justice Center, assisting immigrant and refugee victims of crime in overcoming emotional, physical, and justice issues.

· Catholic Charities (2-Year Grant): $80,000 for support of the Hispanic Health Advocacy Program.

· Community Transportation Network (2-Year Grant): $70,00 for Medical Transportation Service serving seniors and people with disabilities.

· GiveHear: $15,000 to provide low-income residents hearing healthcare services.

· Headwaters Counseling: $50,000 to provide mental health services to low-income individuals.

· Hope Alive, Inc.: $15,000 for mental health counseling services for low-income and homeless individuals.

· Journey Birth and Wellness (19-Month Grant): $55,000 to provide community doula services on a sliding fee scale as well as funding for strategic planning.

· Lutheran Agency for Ministry to Burmese: $12,000 for medical advocacy and health education for Burmese individuals.

· Neighborhood Christian Legal Clinic: $17,500 to expand legal services for immigrants and refugees.

· Northeast Indiana Positive Resource Connection, Inc.: $25,000 to provide free HIV and Hepatitis C testing, and access to care and case management to people living with HIV/AIDS.

· SCAN, Inc. (2-Year Grant): $20,000 for intervention services to help families heal from the trauma of abuse and neglect.

· Society of St. Vincent DePaul: $15,000 for food pantry programs at multiple locations.

· The Rescue Mission: $5,000 for emergency food and shelter.

· Wellspring Interfaith Social Services: $10,000 for Wellspring Food Bank and Wellspring on Wheels, which is a mobile food pantry.

· Youth for Christ: $10,000 for the City Life program, which supports leadership development for teens living in urban areas.

Covid Vaccination Assistance Grants – In partnership with Foellinger Foundation

· Amani Family Services: $10,000

· Center for Nonviolence: $2,500

· Chi Eta Phi Nursing Sorority: $4,090

· Clinica Madre de Dios: $350

· Community Harvest Food Bank: $3,492

· Community Transportation Network: $5,000

· El Mexicano Newspaper: $5,700

· Greater Fort Wayne Hispanic Chamber: $2,000

· HealthVisions Midwest of Fort Wayne: $5,000

· Language Services Network / Brightpoint: $2,500

· Neighborhood Health Clinics: $5,000

· Tabernacle Baptist Church: $620