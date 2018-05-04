Spring property tax bills due Thursday, May 10

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – The spring property tax bill due date is just around the corner.

Allen County Treasurer William Royce recently announced the bill is due Thursday, May 10, 2018. Payments must be postmarked by May 10 to avoid penalty.

If you have misplaced your bill, a new bill can be printed from the Treasurer’s website, allencountytreasurer.us. Click on the Public Access Tax Information link to reprint your bill.

There are several payment methods available, including paying by phone, online and through drop box.

Online options : Convenient no-fee payment options such as single electronic payments, monthly payment plans, and spring/fall payment plans can be found online. A credit card option is available for a fee.

: Convenient no-fee payment options such as single electronic payments, monthly payment plans, and spring/fall payment plans can be found online. A credit card option is available for a fee. Pay by phone: Call the toll-free number (260) 449-7693 to pay your taxes using a checking account free of charge.

Call the toll-free number (260) 449-7693 to pay your taxes using a checking account free of charge. Treasurer’s Office: Located in the Rousseau Centre, 1 E. Main St., Suite 104. Bring your entire statement or reprinted tax bill with you when paying in person.

Office hours: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. weekdays

An easy-to-use kiosk is also located in the hallway outside of the Treasurer’s Office and is available from 7 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. weekdays.

Located in the Rousseau Centre, 1 E. Main St., Suite 104. Bring your entire statement or reprinted tax bill with you when paying in person. Office hours: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. weekdays An easy-to-use kiosk is also located in the hallway outside of the Treasurer’s Office and is available from 7 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. weekdays. Drop Box: Taxpayers can deposit their tax payment in the night depository for the Clerk of the Court and Allen County Treasurer located on Main Street in front of the north side of the Court House.

You can also mail your bill to the Treasurer’s Office at:

Allen County Treasurer

PO Box 2540

Fort Wayne, IN 46801-2540