ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – The deadline to pay property taxes is quickly approaching.

Payments must be in the Treasurer’s Office or postmarked by Friday, May 10 to be considered on time and to avoid penalty.

Both spring and fall tax bills were mailed in April. If you have misplaced your bill, a new bill can be printed from the Treasurer’s Office website, allencountytreasurer.us.

The Treasurer’s Office is located in the Rousseau Centre, 1 E. Main Street, Suite 104.